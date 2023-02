Slovakian Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer harshly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for refusing to help Ukraine, which has been resisting full-scale military aggression from Russia for almost a year, as well as for playing into the hands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Kacer published a rather voluminous post on this topic on his Facebook page on Monday, February 20.

He began his message with the fact that the European Union is united in its desire to help Ukraine. The only country that, almost a year after the Russian invasion, continues to remain on the sidelines is Hungary.

Kacer reminded that Orban said the day before that the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine does not concern the European Union.

"In Ukraine, the war is not between the armies of good and evil, but the armies of two Slavic countries, which are waging a war, so far limited in time and space... Europe is going to war, is balancing on a thin border and is actually already in a state of indirect war with Russia," Orban said on Sunday, February 19.

The head of Slovakia's foreign policy department called Orban's words "despicable".

"How disgusting. What a shame. How unchristian. Saint Martin of Tours (born in present-day Hungary) would have fallen from shame for such Christians," Kacer wrote.

He agrees with Orban on only one thing - the supply of weapons to Ukraine prolongs the conflict.

"The largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine is Russia. At first, it supplied them with the "little green men". They were not Russian, and if they were, they were only on vacation in Ukraine. They have been openly attacking and supplying weapons to Ukraine for a year. Even with soldiers. As soon as the Russians stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, pack up and go home, then others will stop supporting Kyiv militarily, and peace will come. Everything is very simple," Kacer said.

He said that in Slovakia, in addition to traditional guardsmen and neo-Nazis, the former prime minister of the country, Robert Fico, who served as the head of the government three times, came to Putin's defense.

According to him, Fico wants to do with Slovakia the same thing that Orban did with Hungary.

Kacer added that "Putin's coalition" is getting stronger in Slovakia. The Minister of Foreign Affairs sent them to Moscow to talk about peace.

"I am writing these lines on the train from Brussels to London. Slovakia was part of the West during 1000-40 (40 years of the existence of socialist Czechoslovakia, - ed.). Today - the EU and NATO. We are part of the developed world. I don't want us to "do like Orban" and, of course, were not on Putin's side. This would be our downfall... For Putin's collaborators and especially for ours in the Carpathian Basin and Felvidek (the Hungarian name of Slovakia, - ed.), for all those who want peace at the cost of the destruction of Ukraine, I have only one message: f*** you," Kacer summarized.

We will remind, Hungary is the only country of the European Union that regularly "puts sticks in the wheels" of the process of imposing sanctions on Russia.

The Hungarian authorities also refuse to provide Ukraine with the military aid it needs to resist Russian aggression.

In addition, Hungarian officials have repeatedly made statements directed against Ukraine and in support of Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 31, Hungary and Austria agreed not to supply weapons to Ukraine.

We also wrote that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine protested to the Ambassador of Hungary after the statement of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who compared Ukraine to Afghanistan.