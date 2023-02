In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers have increased checks at checkpoints and are threatening local residents who have not received Russian passports with deportation. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region, the enemy continues forced passportization of the population.

It is reported that the Russian occupation forces, together with the police, have increased checks at checkpoints and are threatening to eviction from the beginning of March to all citizens who do not receive a Russian passport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Donetsk Region, the occupiers are threatening employees of budget organizations with dismissal if they do not receive a Russian passport.

In addition, Ukrainian passports are confiscated from residents of the temporarily occupied territory under various pretexts, although this even contradicts Russian legislation.

Meanwhile, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol and the surrounding area, the Russian invaders are forcing high school students and their parents to obtain Russian passports, threatening not to issue certificates to schoolchildren.