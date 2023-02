The Slovak parliament has adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The press service of the Slovak parliament has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Assembly of the Slovak Republic by resolution recognized the current Russian regime as terrorist, and Russia as a state supporting terrorism," it said.

The parliamentarians expressed support for the efforts to create a special tribunal to prosecute crimes of aggression of the Russian Federation and support the prosecution of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The National Assembly also condemned the hybrid war Russia is waging on the territory of Slovakia, and called on law enforcement agencies, special services and other competent authorities not to underestimate the threat, but to take effective measures to preserve security and democracy in Slovakia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, 2022, the Polish Sejm adopted a resolution on the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.