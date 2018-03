Hungary Will Continue To Block International Aspirations Of Ukraine Until Language Norms Of Law On Education Change

Politics

Hungary: Language Conflict Only Cause For Deterioration Of Relations With Ukraine

Politics

Hungary Blocks Ukraine-NATO Commission Meeting On Defense

Politics

Foreign Ministry Of Hungary Denies Reaching Agreement With Ukraine Over Implementation Of Language Norms Of Education Law

Politics

Most Ukrainians Leave To Poland, Russia, Hungary In 2017

Politics

Ukraine, Hungary Agree To Implement Language Provisions Of Education Law

Politics

Hungarian Ambassador Keskeny Expects Positive Resolution Of Situation Surrounding Education Law

Politics

SBGS Denies Hungarian MEP Morvai Entry To Ukraine Due To SBU Entry Ban Until July 2019

Politics

Hungarian Foreign Ministry Szijjarto: New Language Rules Violate Human Rights Of Hungarian Minority

Politics

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir Discusses Media Freedom In Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Russia With International Journalistic Organizations

Politics

Klimkin Condemns Damage Of Hungarian Flag In Berehove, Zakarpattia Region

Events

Cabinet Introduces Free Issuance Of Long-Term Visas To Hungarians

Politics

Poroshenko Concerned With Statements From Some Hungarian Officials About Creation Of Hungarian Minority Autonomies In Neighboring Countries

Politics

Prosecutors: Uzhgorod First Deputy Mayor Tsap Possesses Hungarian Passport

Politics

UPCOMING EVENTS, Thursday: Groysman To Hungary On Official Visit

Politics

Cabinet Endorses Drawing Of EUR 50 Million From Hungary As Tied Aid

Economy

Poroshenko For Bolstering Ukraine’s Cooperation With Visegrad Four