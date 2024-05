Share:













The pompous state visit of the president of the terrorist country of russia, vladimir putin, to China ended again without a key decision, which the Kremlin has been waiting for many years.

This was reported by The Moscow Times.

Although putin traveled to Beijing just a week after his fifth term inauguration, bringing with him almost all key government officials and talking about a "comprehensive partnership" and "strategic interaction", he again failed to secure the signing of a contract for additional supplies of russian gas and construction of the Sila Sibiri-2 [Power of Siberia-2] pipeline.

Back in the spring of 2023, when Xi Jinping visited Moscow, putin offered China to increase gas purchases to 100 billion cubic meters per year, and also claimed that the new pipeline project was "at a high level of readiness." Six months later, in October 2023, putin himself visited China. And although Power of Siberia-2 was discussed at the negotiations, there were no concrete agreements.

The russian president returned empty-handed from his new trip. Xi Jinping did not mention russian gas in the statement following the negotiations. The joint declaration "on the deepening of comprehensive partnership relations" says only that russia and China are ready to "develop cooperation" in the field of "natural gas", and at the same time emphasizes that it should be carried out "on a market basis".

The Power of Siberia-2 pipeline project with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year has been under discussion since 2015. And since then, it has not been possible to break the deadlock.