On Sunday, December 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy near Novobilozerka, Zaporizhzhia Region. The losses of the Russian Federation amounted to 100 servicemen dead and wounded. The number included FSB employees.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Thus, the AFU struck a concentration of enemy manpower near the settlement of Novobilozerka, Vasylivka District, Zaporizhzhia Region.

It is reported that about 100 occupiers were eliminated and wounded by the forces of the Ukrainian military. In particular, among them were 15 employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are deliberately making the lives of the residents of the temporarily occupied territories unbearable, assuring them of an alleged attack by the AFU and further repressions in order to force the population to "evacuate". This time, they plan to deport residents of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In addition, the occupiers have blocked traffic through the checkpoint in the occupied Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, and have not released civilians from the occupied territories for 10 days. A curfew was also introduced there from December 28 this year to January 4, 2023, in the temporarily occupied city of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Meanwhile, in private messages, the occupier complained about partisans causing losses to enemy troops.