The enemy has suffered huge losses among their mid- and junior-level officers during the invasion of Ukraine.

In the future, this will lead to a decrease in the morale of the Russian army.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

Thus, it is reported that the commanders of brigades and battalions move forward to face danger, because they bear full responsibility for the actions of their units.

In addition, junior officers had to direct the lowest level tactical activities, as the army lacked a cadre of well-trained and empowered non-commissioned officers who fill this role in Western forces.

Moreover, battalion tactical groups, which are being recreated in Ukraine from surviving units from several units, are likely to be less effective due to a shortage of junior commanders.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have lost about 30,150 of their military.

In addition, on Sunday, the offensive of the invaders in the Slavic direction was stopped.