3 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded, 1 Injured In ATO August 22

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 1 Wounded In ATO August 10

1 Ukrainian Military Man Injured In ATO August 9

3 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 8 Wounded, 1 Injured In ATO August 8

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 2 Wounded In ATO August 7

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 1 Wounded In ATO On August 1

1 Ukrainian Military Man Wounded, 4 Injured In ATO July 31

USA Spends USD 600 Million Since 2014 For Training Ukrainian Soldiers And Technical Assistance

ATO Headquarters Concerned With More Active Intelligence Activity Of Militants

Militants Shell ATO Forces Positions 21 Times July 11

Militants Shell ATO Forces Positions 22 Times, 1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed July 10

Poroshenko Wants NATO To Create New Trust Fund For Establishing Psychological Rehabilitation Centers For ATO Participants

ATO HQ: No Losses In ATO June 26

Militants Shell ATO Forces Positions 29 Times June 22

2 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded In ATO June 21

1 Ukrainian Military Man Wounded In ATO June 20

6 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded In ATO On June 18

3 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded In ATO On June 14

NATO Opens Trust Fund With Budget Of EUR 2.25 Million To Provide Rehabilitation Of ATO Soldiers

2 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 4 Wounded In ATO On June 11