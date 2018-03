Defense Ministry: FSB Of Russia Holding Joint Exercises With Militants In Donbas

Events

FSB Of Russia, Militant DPR Fighters Rounding Up Cronies Of Former LPR Leader Plotnytskyi

Politics

FSB Detains Ukrainian Ternovskyi In Rostov Region On Charges Of Involvement In Right Sector

Events

SBU Exposes Mass Attempts Of Russian Secret Services To Recruit Ukrainian Citizens

Politics

State Border Service Detain 2 Officers Of FSB Of Russia At Administrative Border With Crimea In Kherson Region

Events

SBU: 300 Ukrainian Companies Use Russian Spyware

Politics

Ex-Duma MP Ponomarev: Ex-FSB General Feoktistov Involved In Voronenkov's Assassination

Events

Freedom House Urges Russia To Free Lawyer Kurbedinov

Politics

Information Policy Ministry: FSB Detains Lawyer Polozov In Crimea

Politics

Court In Crimea Warrants 2-Month Arrest Of Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Ex-Serviceman Parkhomenko For Spying For Ukraine

Events

Foreign Ministry Protests As Consuls Not Allowed To Visit Ukrainian Panov Arrested By Russian Authorities

Politics

Russian Border Guards Arrest Ukrainian Citizen For Bringing Extremist Books To Crimea

Politics

OSCE Media Representative Mijatovic Takes Under Control Case Of Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko Detained In Russia

Politics

Ukraine Calls On Council Of Europe To React To Detention Of Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko In Russia

Politics

FSB Suspects Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko Of Espionage

Politics

Defense Ministry Intelligence: Russia Intensifies Coercive Mobilization Of Criminals For Participating Combat Action In Donbas