In the temporarily occupied Donetsk, over 700 occupiers were hospitalized in the past week.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, in one week, a total of 720 wounded Russian servicemen were delivered to the hospital of temporarily occupied Donetsk.

In addition, the conversion of a civilian hospital into a military hospital was recorded in the temporarily occupied city of Horlivka in the Donetsk Region. Access to it is completely restricted to civilians. Only medical personnel are allowed to see patients.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 29, Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 strikes on enemy positions of personnel and weapons. Three UAVs were shot down.

In addition, during the day, on November 28, the marines destroyed two caches of ammunition of the occupiers, one drone and five Russian occupiers.

Ukrainian border guards also attacked the Russian base and equipment together with the occupiers. The video of the work was published by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Over the past day, November 28, the AFU eliminated 590 occupiers and several units of enemy equipment. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 87,900 of its soldiers.