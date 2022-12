In the Kherson direction, the military and security forces of the Russian Federation are at odds due to insufficient material support. This is stated in the message of the National Resistance Center.

So, tension is growing between the Russian military and security forces - Russian Guard, FSB. It is reported that the security forces select for themselves the best vehicles that the Russian Federation delivers for the occupiers to the temporarily occupied territories.

It is noted that the needs of the military are provided on a surplus basis. The situation is also worsened by the unspoken ban on the delivery of new vehicles through Crimea, which was introduced by the occupiers.

As the National Resistance Center pointed out, the situation between the security forces and the military lowers the morale of Russians on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

"It should be noted that the result of the tension is the redistribution of power, as a result of which the collaborators die in the first place, so the National Resistance Center urges not to cooperate with the enemy," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late November it became known that the occupiers are strengthening the police-administrative regime in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupying forces are deliberately shelling the settlements on the left bank of the Kherson Region in order to force the local population to evacuate.