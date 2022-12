The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the Russian invaders. In particular, the AFU successfully stopped enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions on December 26.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, the enemy maintains a military presence along the state border, and no signs of the formation of his offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the Vyntorivka, Manukhivka, Ryzhivka, and Vorozhba Districts of the Sumy Region were shelled.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the areas of Hlyboke, Krasne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, and Kupiyansk settlements of the Kharkiv Region were affected by the fire.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Tavilzhanka, Tabayivka, Krokhmalne, and Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv Region, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Kolomyichykha, Pershotravneve, and Ploshanka in the Luhansk Region and Yampolivka, Torske, Dibrova, and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk Region using tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRSes.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of more than 25 settlements. In particular, these are Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region were affected in the Novopavlovsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, the districts of Temyrivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, and Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia Region were shelled with mortars and barrel artillery.

In the Kherson direction, the civilian infrastructure of Beryslav, Vesele, Sadove, Antonivka, and Stanislav settlements of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson were damaged by the shelling of the occupiers.

AFU units repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka settlements in the Luhansk Region and Dyliyivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Mariyinka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.

On December 25, our soldiers struck a concentration of Russian invaders near Novobilozerka, Vasylkiv District of the Zaporizhzhia Region. The enemy lost up to 100 soldiers dead and wounded. Among them are 15 employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation.

During the day, the AFU aviation struck the area where the occupiers were concentrated.

At the same time, AFU units of missile troops and artillery hit four control points and six areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the military command of the Russian occupiers has left Kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching, and the fighting is already going on not far from the city.

Meanwhile, it became known that the Russians had removed the occupation administration from Svatove. However, the enemy does not give rest to the de-occupied villages of the Luhansk Region.

Also, the occupiers subordinated the populated areas of Popasna area destroyed by Russian troops to the city of Pervomaisk, effectively liquidating the district. However, there is no money to restore housing, so people are resettled in "communal institutions" in other districts.