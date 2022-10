Occupiers Immediately Send Men In Luhansk Into Battle Without Training - General Staff

In Luhansk, men are immediately sent by the occupiers into battle without training.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupation authorities are trying to compensate for the loss of personnel by conscripting the local population of the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Ukraine.

"According to the available information, men from Luhansk, without conducting a medical commission and training, after mobilization are immediately sent to replenish the units that suffered the greatest losses," the General Staff reported.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 17 strikes.

It was confirmed that 4 strongholds, 11 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy were hit.

In addition, air defense units shot down one enemy helicopter and 2 UAVs in different directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers destroyed a 150-meter TV tower in Komyshuvakha, Luhansk Region, whose signal reached the occupied territories before the full-scale invasion.

The Russians require the residents of Svatove to evacuate themselves within the next three days.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine could break through the border of the Luhansk Region in the direction of Kreminna.