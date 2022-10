Enemy Mines Infrastructure And Housing While Fleeing In Kherson Region - AFU

The enemy mines infrastructure facilities and housing while withdrawing from settlements of the Kherson Region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the enemy's abandonment of settlements of the Kherson Region, the enemy mines infrastructure facilities and private residences, forbids any movement of local residents," the Armed Forces reported.

According to the authority, in addition, the enemy has problems with certain types of support during the so-called partial mobilization.

In particular, according to the General Staff, mobilized personnel from the Molkino training center of the Krasnodar Krai were sent back to Primorsko-Akhtarsk due to the inability to accommodate, clothe and feed the mobilized servicemen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the medical facilities of the annexed Crimea lack medical equipment for the treatment of wounded military occupiers.

Despite the "partial mobilization" in Russia, prisoners continue to be recruited for the war.

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to liberate occupied territories in the Kherson Region - on Tuesday, October 4, Starosillia was liberated.