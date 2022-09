Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak said that the liberation of Luhansk and Donetsk from the occupiers will cause a "domino effect."

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The liberation of Luhansk or Donetsk will cause a "domino effect," bring down the Russian front and lead to political destabilization in the Russian Federation. It's real. We need freedom (weapons)," Podoliak wrote.

In addition, he added that it is necessary to protect critical infrastructure facilities with air defense systems, since Russia is "at war" with civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 12, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain sections of the front in Kharkiv region reached the state border with Russia.