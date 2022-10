As the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine develops in certain areas of the front, the movement of collaborators cooperating with the enemy deep into the occupied territories is observed.

This is stated in today's morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

Thus, the successful advance of the Ukrainian military in the direction of the Luhansk Region led to the fact that three buses with supporters of the Russian occupiers left the village of Svatove in the direction of Novopskov.

A similar situation occurs in the occupied territories of the Kherson Region. Representatives of private security companies from the occupied Crimea, who arrived earlier, are preparing to return to the peninsula.

It is noted that the Russian occupiers are afraid of the actions of partisans and subversive groups of the AFU in the Luhansk Region.

To counter them, Russian troops and collaborators imposed a curfew and intensified filtering measures in the city of Rubizhne.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier tonight President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Ukrainians that the AFU liberated three more settlements in the course of a counteroffensive in the Kherson Region.

According to the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhii Haidai, the AFU crossed the administrative border of the Luhansk Region and already liberated six settlements.