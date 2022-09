The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that the commanders of the Azovstal defenders released from captivity are undergoing medical examinations in Turkey.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I managed to personally talk with the released commanders from Azovstal, who are currently in Turkey. During the conversation with each of our heroes, I learned about their well-being. Everyone is in a fighting mood. The guys are undergoing medical examinations, and their condition is being thoroughly checked," he wrote

Yermak said that soon the released commanders will be able to see their families.

According to him, the head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov, on the instructions of the President, came to Turkey to check the conditions in which the released prisoners live and said that the living conditions of the soldiers are comfortable.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine returned 215 defenders from Russian captivity, including defenders of Azovstal, in exchange for Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russian prisoners.