SSU Employee ‘Buryi’, Who Defended Mariupol To The Last, Returned From Captivity - Maliuk

An employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) with the call sign "Buryi", who defended Mariupol on the Azovstal to the last, returned from the captivity of the occupiers.

Acting head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we returned an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine, who defended Azovstal side by side with “Redis” until the last minute. Before he was captured by the enemy, he managed to hand over his chevrons to us in compliance with the requirements of the conspiracy. It is a great honor for me: personally to return these chevrons as a symbol of your return to the Security Service team," Maliuk said.

Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, "Buryi" worked in the 2nd directorate (stationed in Mariupol) of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, where he was engaged in combating the illegal armed formations of the so-called DPR.

When the enemy stormed, "Buryi" together with other colleagues stood up for the defense of his hometown.

Coordinating with the headquarters of the Azov regiment, he continued to perform his work: exposing Russian intelligence networks, fire adjusters and traitors.

Thanks to his work, important information was obtained from captured occupiers, the places of detention of Ukrainian prisoners were discovered, and the identities of their executioners were identified.

Later, together with the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "Buryi" took part in demining the road by which the wounded were to be taken away.

The SSU notes that among the defenders of Azovstal were other SSU employees, in particular, Vasyl Bohach and Oleksandr Suprunov went missing after a bomb hit one of the plant's bunkers.

“Buryi” was wounded in April after tank fire.

"These are chevrons with our symbols, and the enemy should not have seen them. You have fully fulfilled your military and professional duty, you are the one who will continue to build the Security Service together with us," Maliuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as part of the largest exchange since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine returned 9 police officers.

Ukraine returned 215 defenders from Russian captivity in exchange for Medvedchuk and 55 Russian prisoners.