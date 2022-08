The terrorist attack in Olenivka was a special operation of Russia against the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

This was announced by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, member of the coordination staff for the treatment of prisoners of war Andrii Yusov on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From the beginning of this terrible tragedy and the terrible farce we saw on the part of the Russians, it was a falsification. From the first reports of the use and deliberate firing by HIMARS high-precision weapons, it was a special operation against the supply of Western high-precision weapons to Ukraine. It was a special operation with the aim destabilization of Ukrainian society and demoralization of Ukrainian prisoners of war. It was a falsification from the very beginning, but the world quickly exposes such things," emphasized the representative of military intelligence of Ukraine.

According to him, Russia is trying to prevent the supply of Western high-precision weapons to Ukraine by any means.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders killed Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Olenivka colony in order to hide evidence of torture for the Hague Tribunal. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers were tortured by representatives of the Russian PMC Wagner and the FSB of the Russian Federation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world community to recognize Russia as a terrorist state after it shelled a colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka (Donetsk region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a targeted and deliberate artillery attack on the penal facility in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where, in particular, Ukrainian prisoners of war were held.

According to the statement of the so-called "DPR" militants, at least 50 prisoners of war were killed as a result of the incident, and more than 75 people were injured.

The President's office called the Russian shelling of a colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, Donetsk region, a cynical provocation.