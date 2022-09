Mobilization Will Cost Russia At Least RUB 1.3 Trillion Annually - Yermak

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak has said that mobilization will cost Russia at least RUB 1.3 trillion annually.

He wrote this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mobilization will cost the Russian budget at least RUB 1.3 trillion annually. The deficit is growing, incomes are falling thanks to sanctions," Yermak emphasized.

He added that crazy things are always very expensive and have "catastrophic consequences for crazy people."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov called Putin's decision to partially mobilize in the Russian Federation "a comprehensive program for the disposal of Russians."