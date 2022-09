Ukraine Returns 14 Defenders In Prisoner Swap With Russia On Friday

During the exchange of prisoners of war with the Russian Federation on Friday, September 2, Ukraine returned 14 defenders.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another exchange took place. 14 Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity," the report said.

The coordination headquarters clarified that it was possible to return from captivity ten soldiers from the 58th separate mechanized brigade, four from the 30th separate mechanized brigade.

They were captured by the occupation forces in the spring of this year.

According to the report, among the released soldiers are an officer and a military medic.

