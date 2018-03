Most Ukrainians Leave To Poland, Russia, Hungary In 2017

Turkey's President Erdogan Will Visit Ukraine On October 9

Turkey National Football Team were Accommodated in the Hotel belonging to the Oleksandr Yaroslavsky

Foreign Ministry: No Ukrainians Among Victims Of Earthquake Near Cost Of Turkey

Tourist Flow From Ukraine To Turkey Up 11.39% To 159,000 In 4M

Agreement In Visa-Free Travels To Turkey On Ukrainian ID-Cards Takes Effect

Bravo Airways To Launch Charter Flights From Zaporizhia To Turkey From May 18

Ukraine, Turkey Sign Agreement On Citizens' Trips On ID-Cards

Cabinet Approves Signing Agreement With Turkey On Citizens' Trips On ID-Cards

Turkey To Assign USD 3.1 Million Yearly For Needs Of Ukrainian Army Till 2022

Ambassador To Turkey Sybiha Measures Turkish Investments In Ukrainian Economy At USD 60 Million In 2016

Ambassador To Turkey Sybiha Expects Visit Of Turkish President Erdogan To Ukraine In March - April

Ukraine, Turkey To Agree On Mutual Travels Using Internal Passports

Ukrainian Consulate In Turkey: Flights From Istanbul May Be Canceled Or Delayed Due To Unfavorable Weather

Food Safety Service Seizes 119 Tons Of Spoilt Mandarins From Turkey

Turkish President Erdogan Promises To Prevent Turkish Ships From Entering Sevastopol Ports

Poroshenko Extends Maximum Allowed Term Of Stay In Ukraine Without Visas For Turkey Nationals By 30 To 90 Days

Erdogan: Renewed Dialogue With Russia Not To Change Turkey's Position Regarding Annexation Of Crimea