Up To 500 Soldiers Killed Daily In Battles Against Russia - Arakhamia

David Arakhamia, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada and head of the negotiating delegation with Russia, said that from 200 to 500 servicemen get killed daily in battles against Russia.

This was reported by the Axios edition, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Up to 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed or wounded each day in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, with 200 to 500 killed on average and many more wounded,” the edition reports, citing Arakhamia's words.

The MP said that over the past two weeks, the number of losses has increased significantly compared to the estimates of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke of losses of 60-100 Ukrainian servicemen daily.

At that, Arakhamia noted that Ukraine has already mobilized about a million people and has the capacity to recruit about 2 million more, so the country has the strength to continue the struggle in the Donbas.

The MP also stressed that although Ukraine has enough strength, we are very lacking in weapons.

"We have the people trained to attack, to counterattack, but we need weapons for this," he said.

Besides, Arakhamia commented on the pause in negotiations with the Russian Federation, stressing that Ukraine now does not want to continue negotiations with Russia, since we have a weak negotiating position.

"Our negotiating position is actually quite weak, so we don't want to sit at the table if we are in this position. We need to reverse it in some way," Arakhamia said, stressing the need for a counter-operation to regain lost territory.

Arakhamia is leading a Ukrainian delegation in Washington this week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy believes that Russia in June can overcome the line of 40,000 of its military killed.