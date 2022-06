The total losses from the war in Ukraine's agriculture reached USD 4.3 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food with reference to the Survey of losses from the war in agriculture in Ukraine jointly prepared with the Center for Food and Land Use Research KSE Institute, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the structure of damages, the largest losses are recorded due to the destruction or partial damage to agricultural land and non-harvesting – USD 2.135 billion.

"Agricultural land has suffered two significant types of damage - mine contamination and direct physical damage. The cost of surveying lands with high risk of mine contamination and demining affected areas is estimated at USD 436 million. The southern regions, now suffering from the occupation of the Russian Federation and heavy fighting, are also regions with the most developed irrigation infrastructure. The estimated cost to replace and repair the damaged irrigation infrastructure is USD 225 million,” the statement says.

Occupation, warfare and mine contamination are said to limit farmers' access to fields and opportunities to harvest.

According to the statement, approximately 2.4 million hectares of winter crops worth USD 1.435 billion will remain unharvested as a result of Russia's aggression.

Besides, agricultural machinery and equipment are also damaged as a result of shelling and airstrikes by the occupiers.

The estimated cost of replacing and repairing the damaged machinery is USD 926.1 million, and the total cost of damage or destruction of grain storages is estimated at USD 272 million.

The estimated cost of animals killed due to Russia's armed aggression is more than USD 136 million.

At the same time, the estimated number of animals killed as a result of hostilities is 92,000 heads of cattle, 42,000 heads of sheep and goats, 258,000 pigs.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to immediately create a commission to audit the losses caused to Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression.