The Russian motorized rifle unit from the 1st Army Corps in full strength refused to fight because of the losses received during the battles with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that refusals to participate in the hostilities of units manned by forcibly mobilized personnel from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are recorded.

Also, the General Staff spoke about the situation on the fronts as of the morning of the 107th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, a special brigade of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus was involved in protecting the border in Gomel region.

In the Siversk direction, there are no active actions from the enemy, signs of the creation of strike groups, and the movement of individual units have not been found. The enemy fired mortars at the areas of the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Rozhkovychi, Senkivka, and Sopych.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with forces of up to 30 battalion tactical groups. It exerts systematic fire influence in order to constrain the actions of the troops of the Defense Forces and prevent their further advance and reaching the line of the State Border.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues defensive operations. The main efforts of the enemy are to maintain the lines. To prevent our troops from going on the offensive, the aggressor fired at iour positions with artillery.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations; it is concentrating his troops, trying to create conditions for the resumption of the offensive.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to fire at our units along the entire line of confrontation, launch rocket and air strikes, including on populated areas.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders did not take active actions. They fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Hryhorivka and Serebrianka.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk, the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russians use aviation, they tried to storm in the direction of the settlements of Nyrkove and Mykolayivka. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted a fire defeat. The invaders withdrew with losses.

The enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance in force in the direction of the settlements of Nahirne and Berestove. It got rebuffed and left.

The enemy is advancing in the direction of Vozdvyzhenka - Rota, has a partial success, is fixed on the occupied lines.

On the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is exerting systematic fire influence on the positions of our subunits to fetter actions.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the Russians are on the defensive. To strengthen the grouping, the enemy moved units. Takes measures for the engineering equipment of the previously occupied lines - there is the installation of minefields in the Vysokopillia region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, units of the Russian occupation troops in Luhansk region do not stop trying to storm the Lysychansk-Bakhmut Highway, which is also called the "road of life." It is currently under Ukrainian control.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the base of Wagner troopers in Luhansk region.