Situation At Front Difficult, Ukraine Losing Up To Hundred Fighters Every Day - Reznikov

Every day, Ukraine at the front loses up to a hundred fighters killed and up to 500 wounded. In some areas of the front, the enemy continues to advance. Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Facebook.

So, Reznikov said that the situation at the front is difficult, up to a hundred fighters die every day.

"The situation at the front is tough. We lose every day up to a hundred of our fighters killed and up to 500 wounded," Reznikov wrote.

Reznikov stressed that the Kremlin continues to push with its mass, stags, is subjected to powerful resistance, and suffers huge losses.

"But so far there are forces to advance in certain sectors of the front. It is important to maintain concentration. Then Ukraine will win! Glory to Ukraine!" he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to release Mariupol surrounded by Russian troops in Donetsk region. The plan to withdraw Ukrainian forces from the city was not only developed, but was also implemented, unfortunately, without achieving the task.

Meanwhile, the Russian military is preparing to force water bodies in southern Ukraine.