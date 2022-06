The Russian occupation forces are shelling Donetsk and other cities in Donbas to attract additional Russian military assistance, as well as to increase the motivation of the military. This is stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Tuesday, June 14.

The Center points out that the Russian media are conducting an information campaign to discredit the Ukrainian military. The invaders themselves are shelling Donetsk and other cities, blaming the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this.

"There are several reasons for this: Firstly, a provocation will help to attract additional weapons and Russian military assistance to collaborators. Secondly, the motivation of most ORDLO soldiers is practically zero and they do not understand whose interests they are fighting for, so the shelling of Donbas will become an additional motivation for them and understanding that they are doing the right thing in fighting Ukraine," the statement said.

The National Security and Defense Council reminds that it was with the provocative shelling of the border checkpoint in Kursk region that Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine began.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 13, residents of occupied Donetsk reported heavy shelling of the city.

After that, on the evening of June 13, the leader of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" Denys Pushylin requested additional military assistance from Russia.

On June 11, the northern part of Donetsk region was left without electricity due to shelling by Russian invaders.