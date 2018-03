Ex-Presidential Guard: Turchynov Threatened To Use Military Aircraft To Force Yanukovych Plane To Land In Donetsk On February 22, 2014

Politics

Donetsk Governor Zhebrivskyi Declares UAH 1 Million Of Financial Aid From Farmak

Politics

National Union Of Journalists Of Ukraine Calls On OSCE To Search For Journalist Vasin Missing In SDDR

Politics

State Emergency Service: As Of 7:00 A.M. Power Supply Absent At Donetsk Filtration Plant

Politics

Militants Block Work Of Akhmetov's Humanitarian Headquarters

Politics

1 Ukrainian Military Man Injured In ATO Wednesday

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: 2 KAMAZ Trucks Full Of Corpses Of RF Troops Killed In Donbas Sent From Donetsk To Russia

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: Donetsk Hospitals Impose Restrictions For Civilians Owing To Great Number Of Wounded RF Troops

Politics

Defense Ministry Intelligence: Russia To Replace DPR Leaders If They Lose Control Of Yasynuvata Bridgehead

Politics

10 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 66 Wounded In ATO Since January 29

Politics

Independent Miners Union: 203 Miners Evacuated From Zasiadko Mine

Politics

Internal Ministry: 5 Civilians Wounded, 24 Buildings Damaged In Avdiivka, Donetsk Region As Militants Shelling Town Since January 29

Politics

ATO HQ: Militants' Tank Elements Stage Massed Attack Near Donetsk Airport January 30

Politics

Germany To Provide EUR 488,000 For Mine Clearance In Donbas Before 2017

Politics

OSCE Mission Records Doubling Of Ceasefire Violations In Donbas On October 10-16

Politics

Ukraine Urges UN Security Council To Set Up International Tribunal To Prosecute Those Guilty Of Crash Of Malaysia Airlines' Plane In 2014