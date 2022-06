Russian Troops Have Partial Success In Offensive Against Vozdvyzhenka And Roty Of Donetsk Region

The troops of the Russian Federation have a partial success in the attack on Vozdvyzhenka and Roty of Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is conducting an offensive in the direction of Vozdvyzhenka - Roty, has a partial success, is entrenched on the occupied lines," the authority said.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivske, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is exerting systematic fire influence on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to constrain actions.

Enemy units are on the defensive in the Pivdennobuzke direction.

In order to strengthen the grouping, the enemy carried out the movement of units.

The enemy is taking measures to equip the previously occupied lines with engineering equipment.

In particular, the establishment of minefields in the area of ​​the settlement Vysokopillia of Kherson region is noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the offensive of the Russian military in the areas of 4 settlements in the Bakhmut direction.

Up to 30 battalion tactical groups of the Russian military are fighting in the Slobozhanske direction.