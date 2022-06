The Armed Forces of Ukraine have defeated the Russian troops in two directions in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and the enemy retreated.

The General Staff of the AFU has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the settlement of Sievierodonetsk.

With the support of mortars, he carried out an assault in the direction of the settlements of Bobrove and Ustynivka, but to no avail.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the village of Kamyshuvakha in order to take control of the city, with partial success, but the fighting continues.

The enemy carried out an assault in the directions of the settlements of Nahirne and Bilohorivka, as a result of the fire inflicted by our units, they retreated.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military stepped up shelling of Kharkiv region to reduce the offensive potential of the AFU.

The AFU forced the Russian troops to take up defense at unfavorable lines in the Kherson region.

The Russian military is trying to push the AFU from their positions in Bilohorivka and Vrubivka, Luhansk region.