Danilov Names Exact Time And Place Of Start Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine On February 24

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 at 03:40 a.m. in Luhansk region. Danilov said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

Danilov said that the invasion began in the Melove sector of Luhansk region.

"The invasion began at 03:40 a.m. in Luhansk region at the Melove sector, but we thought that they were entering the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions there. We believed that their goal after the recognition of the "republics" was to take them within the regions," he said.

However, Danilov noted, almost an hour and a half later, the offensive began everywhere.

Danilov said that he immediately went to see President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi was already there.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Western countries could have prevented a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation by imposing sanctions and providing Kyiv with enough necessary weapons.

Experts believe that the offensive of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine is unlikely to be more successful than previous ones, but the Russian forces may wear down the Ukrainian defenders or achieve limited success.