Member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the United Russia party Dmitry Fedorov called for the abolition of recognition of the independence of Ukraine, Latvia and Estonia due to alleged violations of the secession of these countries from the USSR. It is reported by Telegraph on Tuesday, June 14.

The MP said that Russia "needs to get rid of the threats" posed to it by Ukraine, Estonia and Latvia, for which it is possible to cancel the recognition of their independence. Fedorov pointed out that these states allegedly seceded from the USSR in violation of the constitution.

"We just started with Lithuania. And it is clear why - Lithuania is more dangerous for the Russian Federation in terms of the situation related to Kaliningrad region and in the confrontation with NATO and the United States. And after the mechanism is worked out, we will work it out in other NATO territories. And not only NATO. Here, Ukraine, for example, also illegally withdrew from the USSR," the MP said.

Fedorov said that in the future the recognition of independence should be canceled for Estonia, Latvia and Ukraine, but after working out the mechanism on the example of Lithuania.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 8, Yevgeny Fedorov, MP from the United Russia party, registered a bill on "Cancelling the recognition of Lithuania's independence" in the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Also on June 8, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak said that the intentions of the Russian Federation to cancel the recognition of Lithuania's independence are evidence of the growing appetites of the aggressor, which threatens war in the territory of the European Union.

On May 13, the State Duma of the Russian Federation called for the "denazification" of Poland after Ukraine.