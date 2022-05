Putin Will Be Able To Create Administrations Outside Russian Federation. Bill Submitted To State Duma

Members of the "Fair Russia - For Truth," headed by Sergei Mironov, submitted a bill to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, upon adoption of which the President of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin will be able to create temporary administrations outside Russia. Meduza reports this.

So, it is reported that this bill will expand Putin's powers.

"We give powers to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation, the President of Russia, if necessary, to create such civilian administrations, in fact, temporary executive bodies to solve all the necessary tasks," Mironov said.

