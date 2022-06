In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders stole almost 2,000 tons of grain. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Based on these facts, 2 criminal proceedings have been opened.

"The pre-trial investigation in 2 criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war is carried out by investigators of the SSU Directorate in Zaporizhzhia region under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia regional prosecutor's office," the statement says.

According to the investigation, during May-June, the Russian military, threatening with weapons and using physical violence, forced employees of a branch of one of the societies in the occupied Vasylivskyi district to load wheat onto vehicles without license plates marked "Z".

More than 1,200 tons of grain stolen from the enterprise were taken by the occupiers in an unknown direction.

The prosecutor's office also reported that on June 8-9, Russian military armed with automatic weapons stole almost 500 tons of sunflower seeds from the warehouses of the agricultural enterprises in the village Nesteriantsi of Polohy district.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is considering the possibility of organizing mobile storage facilities for the new crop, which will increase storage volumes by 10-15 million tons.

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) raised its forecast for grain and oilseeds harvest this year by 5.6% or 3.5 million tons to 66.5 million tons.

In 2021, farmers harvested 106 million tons of grain, legumes and oilseeds, which is the largest figure in the history of independent Ukraine.