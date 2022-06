The State Duma of the Russian Federation registered a bill on "Cancellation of the recognition of Lithuania's independence" dated September 6, 1991, the recognition of which was considered illegal by the member from the United Russia party Yevgeny Fedorov. It is reported by ZN.ua on Wednesday, June 8.

Fedorov believes that the decision to recognize the independence of Lithuania was illegal because it "violated the Constitution of the USSR."

"The Russian legislator argues that, according to the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, announcing the succession of Russia after the USSR, the first can cancel the legal acts of an already non-existent state. At the same time, he considers the decision of the State Council of the USSR illegal, since a referendum on secession from the USSR was not held in Lithuania, and also, a transitional period has not been established to consider all contentious issues,” the publication indicates.

