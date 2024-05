Share:













The audacious missile strikes of the russian aggressor on Ukrainian energy this year disabled almost all domestic thermal power plants (TPP) and combined heat and power plants (CHPP), which provide light and heat to millions of Ukrainians. Catastrophic damage to the Trypilska TPP near Kyiv has already significantly affected the life and business of several regions of Ukraine.

Experts say that this is only the beginning, because in the future there is a threat of a complete blackout for Kyiv and the region. In such conditions, nuclear energy is the main generator of electricity in Ukraine, so all available nuclear power plants must be carefully protected and, of course, developed. One of these nuclear power plants is Rivne NPP. Rivne NPP produces and supplies electricity not only to a significant part of western Ukraine, but also to central Ukraine, in particular, it provides light to Kyiv and its suburbs. It would not be a mistake to say that the presence of light in the homes of Kyiv residents and residents of the Kyiv Region depends significantly on the operation of the Rivne NPP, especially if we take into account the problems at the Trypilska TPP. Therefore, in the matter of energy security, the Rivne NPP will play one of the leading roles.

But there is one thing but. This is the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). It would seem that during the war Ukrainians should mobilize not only at the front, but also in the rear. After all, Ukraine will be able to defeat the enemy only by uniting. But does everyone want it? It turns out that everyone except... NABU. Is it necessary to fight corruption during war? Yes! Is it necessary to break the schemes and arrest the corrupt? Definitely, yes! But, should the shutdown of business, enterprises, especially state-owned enterprises, be tolerated or be the norm? I'm sure not. Especially during the war, especially when it comes to extremely important state facilities, such as the nuclear power plants.

Individual parasites from the NABU in these conditions harm not only domestic enterprises, foreign business, the state and the international image of Ukraine. Such damage in the conditions of martial law created a potential threat to the energy supply of the entire country, especially today, when there is an acute shortage in the country and the need to generate electricity so that the lights in the homes of Ukrainians are not turned off. And now, let's go into more detail.

Rotor for Rivne NPP

At the beginning of May 2022, the Czech company Enerpower and the Ukrainian Energoatom signed a contract on the overhaul of the turbine generator rotor for the Rivne nuclear power plant. It is worth saying that most of the electricity in Ukraine is obtained at power plants using turbo generators. And if you have faulty equipment, you can only sweeten the salt.

Last summer, Enerpower received an advance of EUR 1,145,000 from Energoatom. At the same time, the Czech company engaged the well-known company EthosEnergy Poland S.A. (Poland) as a contractor. According to the contract, after payment of advance to Enerpower, EthosEnergy Poland S.A. had to start the corresponding works. Due to the war in Ukraine and missile attacks on infrastructural and industrial facilities, the vast majority of "insurers" refuse to insure the risks that may be incurred to foreign contractor companies, which ultimately leads to the withdrawal of these companies from the Ukrainian market. Under such conditions, single companies remain on this market, risking to agree to certain exclusive works.

In the fall of 2023, the rotor from the Rivne NPP was temporarily taken to Poland to the EthosEnergy Poland S.A. plant. For the transportation of this cargo (42.2 tons), specialists carried out extremely complex and unique logistics processes for this particular case. Special permits of three states (Ukraine, Poland, and the Czech Republic) were issued, a complex route was agreed upon, and a rare special vehicle was used for transportation. In addition, significant customs fees were paid when crossing borders. But, as it often happens, "trouble came from nowhere" and the entire amount of the advance, which Energoatom transferred to Enerpower to the account at Monetabank a.s. NABU detective V. Malyi blocked without any reason. And thereby jeopardized the launch of the first power unit of the Rivne NPP. What is this but legal arbitrariness during war?

NABU against light

According to the NABU detectives, during the conclusion and execution of the already mentioned contracts, some illegal actions allegedly took place. But what do we have as a result? The rotor of the Rivne NPP is now located in Poland at the site of the contractor company's plant. Since the Polish plant did not receive an advance due to the actions of NABU, the repair work did not even begin. Moreover, the Polish plant charges payments for storage of nuclear equipment and other fines. Enerpower is even ready to terminate the contract with Energoatom. However, since Enerpower's account has been blocked due to NABU's actions, Energoatom cannot return the money. Paradoxically, it is also impossible to return the equipment to the Rivne NPP due to the need to pay the Polish plant for storage of the rotor, customs clearance at the border and its delivery to Ukraine.

But the most critical thing here is not even that. Non-fulfillment of the terms of the contract between Enerpower and Energoatom regarding the overhaul of the rotor entails a disruption of the terms of planned preventive maintenance and disruption of the restoration of power unit No. 1 of the Rivne nuclear power plant (!!!), which in the conditions of martial law and constant missile attacks on energy facilities can lead to the biggest energy disaster during the entire time of the russian federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Dark times

In fact, due to the actions of NABU, today Energoatom is suffering losses. Due to the criminal actions of the russians, the Ukrainian energy system has already lost 8 GW of capacity, the arbitrariness of NABU increases these losses by another 440 MW. That is, it increases the time of power outages for industry and the population and the risks of blackouts. NABU's actions also cause financial losses to Ukraine in several dimensions: on the one hand, due to a simple block, according to various estimates, the country loses up to EUR 1 million per day. In addition, due to NABU's blocking of Enerpower's account, the foreign company cannot return to Energoatom the advance of EUR 1,145,000, and Energoatom cannot close the currency control, which is carried out by the domestic Ministry of Economy, within the stipulated period. And if the currency control is not closed in time, Energoatom will simply be obliged to pay a fine of EUR 1,000 per day. Moreover, in case of violation of the deadline for import payments (180 days), Energoatom is obliged to pay a penalty of 0.3% of the value of the service not received for each day of delay, which will amount to about EUR 3,500 per day (!).

What's next? In short, such a damaging NABU investigation, which obviously does not have any legal prospects, and the letter of the bureau's detective, have already caused and continue to cause colossal losses to both Ukrainian and foreign businesses every day. Moreover, in the conditions of martial law, this created a potential threat to the energy supply of the entire country, especially today, when there is an acute shortage in the country and the need to generate electricity, at least in order to stabilize the situation with light in the homes of Ukrainians. Is there at least something rational or positive in this situation? Obviously not. But now the words of Winston Churchill a century ago about "unnecessary war" take on a completely different meaning, having nothing to do with the battle on the battlefield.

"Despite all efforts and sacrifices...we still have not gained peace and security, and we face dangers greater than those we have overcome. This is the highest point of the tragedy of humanity."

Bohdan Ustymenko - lawyer, PhD