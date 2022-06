Russians Mine Kherson Region With Old Soviet Mines And Blow Up On Them - Intelligence

Russian troops in Kherson region, against the backdrop of counter-offensives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, began mass mining of the territory. The occupiers are installing old Soviet-made mines, which Russia did not want to dispose of.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

The authority recalled that recently Ukrainian troops carried out several successful attacks on the positions of the invaders in Kherson region, liberating a number of settlements.

Fearing a new breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops began to build new lines of defense and protective structures. In addition, the Russians are actively mining the territory of the region.

Intelligence notes that for these purposes the occupiers use old Soviet mines made in the 50s of the last century.

"The ammunition was stored in warehouses in Rostov region and was prepared for disposal. Having embezzled the money for disposal, the Russian command handed over the dangerous cargo to advanced units to mine defense positions," the statement said.

According to available information, several Russian sappers were blown up on old ammunition in the process of mining. At the same time, the officers of the FSB and the military police of the Russian Federation, who were present on the spot, agreed that the incidents would be qualified as "accidents."

Recall, earlier, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Herashchenko said that a bandage made in the USSR more than 70 years ago was found in the first-aid kit of Russian soldiers.

We also wrote that due to high losses, Russia is forced to remove T-62 tanks, which were produced for the Soviet army until 1975, from storage warehouses.