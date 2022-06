3 Residents Of Kherson Region Blown Up On Enemy Mine On Beach

3 residents of Lazurne (Kherson region) were blown up on an enemy mine on the beach on June 3, all 3 died on the spot.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the investigation, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, in violation of the requirements of the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Population, laid mines along the Black Sea coast in the village of Lazurne.

"On June 3, 2022, three civilians, while on a local beach near the Parus boarding house, were blown up on an enemy mine. As a result of the explosion, they all died on the spot," the statement says.

Currently, urgent investigative actions are being carried out in criminal proceedings aimed at a quick and complete investigation of the circumstances of the offense.

Pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code) is carried out under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers once again draw the attention of citizens to the fact that the occupiers mine beaches, forests and other areas of Kherson region and ask them to be careful.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the police daily record explosions on mines that were previously placed by the occupiers on the roads in Kyiv region.

On May 27, the press secretary of the chairman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, said that the sea zone of Ukraine was heavily mined by Russian troops.

On May 4, rescuers and a tractor driver were blown up in Kyiv region on mines.

On April 20, near Kyiv, 2 foresters were blown up on a Russian mine, one of them died.