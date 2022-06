Means for the treatment and vaccination against cholera were brought to the occupied Mariupol. The World Health Organization is preparing for a possible outbreak in the region. This is stated in the message of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Twitter.

Thus, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris stressed that the cause of the cholera epidemic in Mariupol could be water quality. However, the organization has already prepared for a possible outbreak.

"In Mariupol, due to significant damage to the water supply system, water was mixed with sewage. Taking into account the risks of cholera, we delivered and created the necessary stocks of means for the treatment of cholera and vaccination in advance," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said that the Russian invaders decided to close the city for quarantine due to the outbreak of cholera.

Meanwhile, the first cases of cholera and dysentery were recorded in Mariupol. Isolated cases have already been confirmed.

Near the occupied Mariupol, mass deaths of fish and dolphins began to be recorded in the sea, which indicates the spread of the disease in the water near the city.