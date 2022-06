There is a shortage of baking soda in the retail chains of Kyiv and Kyiv region.

This was reported by the correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency as of the evening of June 9.

Thus, baking soda was not available in Novus chain stores both in Kyiv and in Vyshneve.

Also, it was not in the Silpo chain in Kyiv, although it was still on sale on June 8, and in Boryspil in the Ecomarket chain.

At the same time, the Rozetka online store sells baking soda for UAH 44, which is almost 4 times more expensive than before the full-scale Russian invasion.

It should be noted that the largest baking soda producers in Ukraine are located in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in the cities where hostilities are taking place - Sloviansk and Lysychansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, there is no domestic salt in Kyiv stores, there is only mostly imported sea salt.

Analyst of the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business (UCAB) Svitlana Lytvyn believes that despite the likelihood of difficulties in connection with the occupation of the south of Ukraine and the tendency of the population to stock up, food shortages are not expected in Ukraine.

Vladyslav Chechiotkin, co-owner of the largest Ukrainian marketplace Rozetka, believes that Ukrainians will soon face a shortage of home appliances on the market.