AFU Repulsing Assault Of Invaders In Area Of ​​​​Bohorodychne Of Donetsk Region And Dovhenke Of Kharkiv Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling the assault of the invaders in the area of ​​Bohorodychne in Donetsk region and Dovhenke in Kharkiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy's efforts are concentrated on preparing for the continuation of the offensive in the direction of the settlements of Sloviansk and Barvenkove.

The enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Dubrovno, Kamyshevakha and Kurulka.

Using the results of fire damage, the occupiers carried out offensive and assault operations near Bohorodychne and Dovhenke, the fighting continues.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, in addition to using artillery along the line of collision, launched a missile strike in the Kramatorsk area.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations, fired at Tetianivka, Pryshyb and Serebrianka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders carried out a series of assaults in Sievierodonetsk, but were driven back by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Donbas, 7 attacks by Russians were repelled over the past day. AFU destroyed 3 tanks and shot down 6 drones.