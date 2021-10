The salary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was UAH 28,000, the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak - UAH 40,700, and the press secretary of the head of state Serhii Nykyforov - UAH 50,900 in September.

This is stated in the response of the State Management of Affairs to the inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The salary to the President is accrued in the amount of the official salary without any allowances and bonuses, and after withholding UAH 5,460 of taxes and fees, he is given the remaining UAH 22,540.

Yermak got accrued UAH 40,670 of salary in September, of which UAH 11,455 were the official salary, UAH 343 - seniority pay, UAH 2,291 - an allowance for work in restricted conditions, UAH 11,455 - an allowance for labor intensity, UAH 10,916 - travel allowances, UAH 4,210 - other payments (bonus, indexation).

After withholding UAH 7,931 of taxes and fees, Yermak received UAH 32,740.

His deputies received salaries from UAH 39,000 to UAH 88,000.

Press secretary Nykyforov earned UAH 50,941, of which UAH 17,301 was the official salary, UAH 14,706 - an allowance for labor intensity, UAH 13,693 - travel allowances, UAH 5,242 - other payments (bonus, indexation).

After withholding taxes and fees in the amount of UAH 9,933, the press secretary received UAH 41,008.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former press-secretary of Zelenskyy, Yuliya Mendel, resigned in late April.

In June, Zelenskyy chose journalist Serhii Nykyforov as the press secretary.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources