SSU Denies Attempts To Disrupt Screening Of Investigation Film Of Slidstvo.info Publication About Offshores Of

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) denies attempts to disrupt the screening of the film-investigation of the Slidstvo.info publication ‘Offshore 95’ about the offshore companies of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage in the building of the Mala Opera in Kyiv.

The SSU announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has nothing to do with the initiative to cancel the premiere of the film, which was prepared by the journalists of Slidstvo.Info," the authority said.

The SSU considers manipulative attempts to explain organizational problems by alleged pressure from the special services.

The Security Service of Ukraine also considers it unacceptable to use it for manipulation in personal interests, discrediting the state and its institutions.

Earlier, Slidstvo.info journalists reported that the management of the Mala Opera refused to provide them with premises for showing the investigation film, despite the agreement of the parties and the money paid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an investigation by Slidstvo.info indicates that the firms of Zelenskyy and his entourage have received USD 40 million from the structures of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi through offshore companies since 2012.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources