President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on Israeli investors to cooperate with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said this at a briefing following a meeting with President of Israel Isaac Herzog, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The latest technologies, cybersecurity, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, space programs, banking and finance, construction, agriculture are just some promising areas for the development of investment cooperation between Ukraine and Israel," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Ukraine guarantees the protection of all Israeli investments.

Besides, Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is interested in studying and using Israel's significant experience in the field of innovation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during his state visit to Ukraine, the President of Israel will speak at events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the tragedy in Babi Yar, meet with Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, address the Verkhovna Rada and talk to representatives of the Ukrainian Jewish community.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources