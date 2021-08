Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed in Washington with the U.S. President's National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan the achievements in reforming the Ukrainian legal process.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Presidential Office.

"The interlocutors discussed the preparations for the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States and his meeting with President of the United States Joe Biden on August 30. The Ukrainian and American sides also discussed the development of the situation in the east of our state and the joint efforts of Ukraine and the United States in the peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," the statement reads.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of expanding the strategic partnership between the two states and the latest achievements in the process of reforming the legal proceedings in Ukraine and other important reforms.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Kuleba and Yermak left for the United States to prepare for Zelenskyy's visit.

The United States is ready to sign three bilateral documents on defense partnerships, research projects and cooperation in the space industry during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

On August 3, the President approved the granting of a decisive vote to international organizations in the selection of candidates for members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ).

