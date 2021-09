The District Administrative Court of Kyiv declares that there are no funds to pay salaries to court employees.

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of September 30, 2021, the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv lacks funds to perform its functions, namely, to pay salaries to employees. Total underfunding since the beginning of the year has led to the fact that today the wage fund has been completely exhausted," the statement reads.

At the same time, the court notes that the number of citizens' appeals to the court for the protection of their rights is growing every month.

Almost 28,000 cases and materials have been submitted to the court since the beginning of the year.

It is indicated that over the past four years this indicator has increased by 55%, while the salaries of employees of the apparatus since the beginning of the year have only decreased due to lack of funds.

"For example, an employee of the office, who is responsible for registering incoming correspondence - claims, petitions and other procedural documents, received about UAH 7,000 this month, which is significantly lower than the average salary in Ukraine. This situation has caused an outflow of qualified personnel - over the past three months, 13 employees of the court have quit," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the District Administrative Court of Kyiv informed the State Judicial Administration as the manager of funds about the situation that had developed, but at the moment the issue remains unresolved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a monetary penalty in the amount of UAH 4,540 on the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk due to a systematic failure to appear in court.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv considers the imposition of a fine on Vovk illegal.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources