According to the Ministry of Health, as of Friday, September 24, eight regions correspond to the "orange" level of epidemic danger, all other regions - "yellow".

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of September 24, 2021, in 16 regions of Ukraine, a "yellow" level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 was established. Eight regions of the country crossed the mark and ended up in the "orange" zone," the statement reads.

It is noted that the "orange" level of epidemic danger is established in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Cherkasy regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health intends to expand the norm on work in the "yellow" and "orange" epidemic zones of educational institutions with 80% of the vaccinated personnel vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine.

On September 6, the Ministry of Health announced that educational institutions will operate as usual in the "yellow" and "orange" zones of epidemic danger, provided that 80% of their staff are vaccinated, only kindergartens and primary schools will operate in the "red" zone (1-4 grades).

