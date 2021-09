From September 23, a "yellow" level of epidemic danger will be established throughout Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From Thursday, September 23, a "yellow" level of epidemic danger will be established throughout Ukraine. This decision was made today by the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies," he wrote.

The following quarantine restrictions apply to the "yellow" epidemiological level:

- it is forbidden to hold mass events with the participation of more than 1 person per 4 square meters of the area of ​​the building or territory, or the fullness of the halls is more than 2/3 seats;

- no more than 4 people at a table in a catering establishment, the distance between tables is at least 1.5 meters;

- cinemas and other cultural institutions can work with no more than 50% of the seats occupied;

- gyms and fitness centers can work with a limited number of visitors at the rate of 1 person per 10 square meters of area;

- full-time work of educational institutions is prohibited, except for those where at least 80% of employees have received at least one coronavirus vaccine.

Limitations of the "yellow" level of epidemiological danger do not apply if all participants (visitors) and at least 80% of organizers of public events, employees of cafes and restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums or other cultural institutions, gyms and swimming pools have at least one vaccination against coronavirus, or valid PCR result (72 hours from the date of taking) or express testing (48 hours).

The final decision on whether to provide services only to the vaccinated or to comply with all quarantine restrictions rests with the owner of the institution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine and the emergency regime until December 31, 2021.

