The Ministry of Health is initiating the introduction of mandatory vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus for employees of educational institutions and central executive government agencies.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko announced this at a government meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We propose that the introduction of mandatory preventive vaccinations against the coronavirus should begin, particularly for employees of educational institutions, employees of ministries and other central executive government agencies and their structural units, and employees of local administrations," the minister said.

He added that the current legislation provides for this approach.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided at an extraordinary meeting to extend the adaptive quarantine in Ukraine until December 31, 2021, due to the worsening pandemic situation.

The entire country will be declared a coronavirus “yellow” zone on September 23.

