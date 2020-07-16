subscribe to newsletter
  Border Guards Detain Bulgarian Citizen On Suspicion Of Violating Fire Safety Rules At Tokyo Star Hotel In Odesa
16 July 2020, Thursday, 18:08 7
2020-07-16
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Border guards have detained a Bulgarian citizen who is wanted on suspicion of violating fire safety rules at the Tokyo Star Hotel in Odesa.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A man involved a criminal case involving violation of fire safety rules at a hotel in Odesa, as a result of which people died, has been detained at the Odesa airport by border guards," the statement said.

According to the statement, border guards detained the Bulgarian citizen during registration of passengers from Rome on July 15.

The man was declared wanted last year for violation of fire safety rules.

He has been handed over to the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, nine people were killed and 10 injured in a fire at the Tokyo Star Hotel.

Zelenskyy Opposes Extension Of Coronavirus Quarantine By More Than 1 Month
